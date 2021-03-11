Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,798 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 132,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,040. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

