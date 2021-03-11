Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 74,050 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,050 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater stock remained flat at $$18.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 112,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,828.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.