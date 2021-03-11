Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

