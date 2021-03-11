Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $250.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.
CHDN opened at $237.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $246.79.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.