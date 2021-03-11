Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $250.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

CHDN opened at $237.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $246.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

