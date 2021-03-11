American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

NYSE AEO opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

