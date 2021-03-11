FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Issued By William Blair

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

