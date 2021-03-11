Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $61.07 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

