TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at Citigroup

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,599 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

