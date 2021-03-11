Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.59 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $57,174.56 or 0.99899509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.59 billion and $184.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00106482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 132,696 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

