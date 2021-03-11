0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $483,138.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $483,138.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 219.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

