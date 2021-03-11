Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Hits $17.42 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $517,039.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00591561 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

