Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

