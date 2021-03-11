Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

