Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

