Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THO stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.