Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.81. 32,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,753. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

