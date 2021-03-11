Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.08. 58,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,565. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average of $202.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.