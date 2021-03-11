Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $12.34 on Monday. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

