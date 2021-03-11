loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.
loanDepot stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85.
About loanDepot
