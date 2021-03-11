Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

TTSH opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $33,240.60. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

