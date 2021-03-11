Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $93.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at $401,026,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,334,115 shares of company stock valued at $195,200,514.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

