ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCXI. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

