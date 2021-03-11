Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ REFR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.