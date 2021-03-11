Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $39.56 on Monday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

