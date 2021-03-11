Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 262 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zscaler by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,540 shares of company stock valued at $61,066,401 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS traded up $11.59 on Tuesday, reaching $179.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Truist lifted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

