Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,889 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. 350,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,771. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,572,725 shares of company stock worth $116,048,931 in the last quarter.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.