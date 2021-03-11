Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Avantor stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

