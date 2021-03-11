Truist Securiti Weighs in on SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

