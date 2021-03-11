BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $91.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.