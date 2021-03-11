BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $91.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

