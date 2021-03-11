Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $304.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.83. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

