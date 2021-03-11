Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $143.50 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

