Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 5,590,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,220,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

