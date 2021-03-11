Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 201,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

