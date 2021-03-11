Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 201,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.