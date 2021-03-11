BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.
Shares of BDSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 38,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,574. The company has a market cap of $406.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
