BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 38,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,574. The company has a market cap of $406.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

