$17.34 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $17.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Veritone reported sales of $11.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $78.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 million to $79.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.72 million, with estimates ranging from $94.42 million to $100.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

VERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,553. The company has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,087,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

