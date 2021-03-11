All Sports (SOC) Price Up 104.7% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 75.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 104.7% against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00706380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

