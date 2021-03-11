BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,040,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

