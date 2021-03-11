Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.31 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $714.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.