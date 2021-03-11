Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, reaching $230.97. 400,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $244.08. The company has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

