Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $174.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $145.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

