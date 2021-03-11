Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.61 EPS.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $382.38 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.45.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.