Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FELTY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

