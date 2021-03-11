Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.69. 13,708,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,358,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
