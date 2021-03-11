Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.69. 13,708,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,358,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.