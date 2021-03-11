Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $128.63. 932,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 574,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

