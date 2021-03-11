Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 5.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 3,222,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,476,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.