Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 175,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,215,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.93 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Connect by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 293,441 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 18.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 238,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Steel Connect by 305.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,372,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

