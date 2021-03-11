Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.37. Approximately 1,192,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,080,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

