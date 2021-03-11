Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.37. Approximately 1,192,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,080,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
