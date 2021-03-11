iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.88. 80,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

