TransEnterix (TRXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

