Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.82. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

