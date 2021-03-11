Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.87% from the stock’s previous close.

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,255 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.